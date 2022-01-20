Remo Dsouza's brother-in-law Jason found dead at his residence

Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'souza's brother-in-law, Jason Watkins was found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar. Watkins' bereaved sister Lizelle D'Souza shared his photograph on her Instagram Stories and wrote, 'Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u'. A medical officer confirmed the same that Jason was brought to Cooper hospital and that the Oshiwara Police are conducting the necessary legal procedure.

Remo and Lizelle are currently in Goa where they had gone to attend a wedding. Jason Watkins had been working in the film industry for quite a few years. He worked as an assistant director on all the projects of Remo D'Souza. On the work front, Remo D'Souza is making a comeback on the dance reality show 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 5'.The auditions for 'DID Li'l Masters 5' started in January and will take place in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Guwahati, Vadodara, and Pune. Participants in the age group of 3 to 13 will compete against each other to become the ultimate Li'l Master.