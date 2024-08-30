Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan Questioned for Six Hours, Actor Expresses Regret

Actor Darshan, who is jailed in the Renukaswamy murder case, has been interrogated for six hours by the investigators in 2 separate cases where he has been booked under the charge of violating jail rules and has obtained written and oral statements.

2 separate FIRs have been registered against Darshan in connection with receiving special hospitality by rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga in Parappa's Agrahara Jail. In this regard, from this morning to evening, the police station officers interrogated Darshan, rowdy-sheeter Dharma, rowdy-sheeter Johnny's son Satya and Wilson Garden Naga, Kulla Seena, Darshan's manager Nagaraj separately.

In the interrogation, Darshan said, “On August 22nd, a person came to my barrack and said that Naga has asked you to come. I went and saw there were 4 chairs and a teapot ready in the premises. As he was going, Naga introduced himself and asked him to sit down. When he sat down, he told me to take tea and cigarettes. We sat there and talked for some time. However, I have never asked anyone for cigarettes or tea. I did not know that it would become such a big problem.”

According to sources, Darshan has expressed regret that the officers and staff have been suspended. Darshan has stated that he does not know who Dharma is in connection with his video call with the rowdy sheeter's son on his mobile phone. Who came to my room? I don't know who called. He said, "I did not make the video call myself, I did not know who brought the mobile phone and who spoke to it.” Sources said that a search is on for the mobile from which the video call was made.