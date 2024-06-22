Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Kannada Actor Darshan and 3 Other Accused Sent to Judicial Custody Till July 4

A court on Saturday remanded Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to judicial custody until July 4 in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Four alleged accomplices, identified as Vinay, Pradosh, and Dhanaraj, were also sent to judicial custody.

#UPDATE | Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and others have been sent to judicial custody till July 4th.



The actor had been in police custody since June 11. Thirteen other accused, including the actor's friend Pavithra Gowda, were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody two days prior.

A total of 17 individuals have been accused in the case. According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda, which reportedly enraged Darshan and led to the murder.

Renukaswamy's body was discovered near a stormwater drain adjacent to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.