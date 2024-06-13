Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Kannada Actor Darshan Spends Sleepless Nights At Police Station

Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested in connection with Renuka Swamy's murder. The actor has been investigated by the police for his involvement in the murder case, further action will be taken based on the veracity of the investigation.” Speaking to media in the city, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, "The law is the same for everyone, the law is the same for Darshan. No one should take it into their hands. The Police Department will take whatever action is required by law'.”

Responding to the rumor that Darshan has been called by influential politicians to escape from the case, the minister said that as far as I know, no one has tried. He clarified that no one has spoken like that. We have not interfered with the government.He said that what the government can do we will discuss the solution with the Chief Minister and decide.

Reacting to the demand for a high-level investigation, he said, 'There is no need to give everything to the CBI. No need to give to other investigating agencies. The complete details of the case will be known after the investigation is complete. It is known that Darshan is involved in many cases and the police will investigate this,’ the Minister added.

Police informed that Darshan was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in the murder of a 33-year-old man, Renuka Swamy, who is said to have sent obscene texts to actress Pavithra Gowda. In total, 13 people, including Darshan and Pavithra, have been arrested so far in connection with the murder. Their mobile phones have already been seized and searches are underway for evidence. The body of Renuka Swamy, who lived in Chitradurga, was found in a Bengaluru drain on June 9.

Darshan was arrested after the police found visual footage of him and Pavithra at the location where Renuka Swamy was assaulted. The video reveals that a black Scorpio with the victim's body left the location and then a red Thar that belonged to the actor. The visuals revealed that they entered the crime scene at 11 pm and left around 3.30 am. The vehicle was approaching the godown and leaving on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. Police said that Darshan has been accused of murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence. If the charges are proved he is likely to be punished severely.

Massive protests by various organizations in Kotenad Chitradurga condemning Renukaswamy's murder, demanding that the case be handed over to the CBI. Today, the protest started from Neelkantheshwar Temple and reached the District Collector's office through Badi Road. Hundreds of protesters, protested against actor Darshan shouted slogans against him and expressed their anger. During the protest, the protestors lashed actor Darshan's portrait with sandals and hit them with sandals. They set fire to Darshan's portrait.

Actor Darshan, the accused in the case of brutally murdering Renuka Swamy, spent a sleepless night at the police station last night. 13 accused including Darshan were taken into custody by the court for 6 days and brought to the police station and arranged to sleep in different places in the lockup. Darshan, who is facing charges of murder, and the other 11 accused had to remain in the lock-up.

In the investigation by the west division police, it was revealed that Darshan, who had kidnapped Renuka Swami from Chitradurga and brought him to the city and kept him in a shed, had fatally assaulted him. After Renuka Swamy's death, they sought a way to transport the dead body. Accordingly, another gang was called and the dead body was handed over to them, asking them to dispose of it. Three people were paid Rs 30 lakh to face the charges of murder. The money was given by Darshan himself.

Another gang who received money threw the dead body of Renuka Swamy in the Sumanahalli ditch under the jurisdiction of the Kamakshipalaya police station. Later, they came to the police station and confessed that they had killed him.

Renuka Swami was brutally murdered by sending a photo of a woman with an obscene message and saying 'I am less than Darshan'. The police are investigating and found that the gang, who had received the money had a conversation with Darshan's gang through mobile phones throughout the night.

The gang, which was responsible for disposing of the dead body after receiving money, was in touch with Darshan's relative. The body disposal gang is in police custody. Those who attacked Renuka Swamy in the shed, those who introduced the gang to Darshan, and those who kidnapped Renuka Swamy have been arrested by the police.

It is important to mention that Renuka Swamy, who wanted Darshan and Vijayalakshmi to have a good marriage, was sending obscene messages to Pavitra Gowda, thinking that she was standing in the way of the rift in the family. Renuka Swamy had started sending lewd messages to Pavitra Gowda from last February 27, even though the account was blocked, he was sending another message from a new account.