Reports claim Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin had "issues for years" as the couple heads for divorce

After the wife of Sylvester Stallone, the Hollywood star who gained worldwide fame through the Rambo series of movies, decided to end her relationship with the actor, reports now claim that the couple had "issues for years" and that she had "had enough".

According to People Magazine, a lot went into Jennifer Flavin's decision to split from Sylvester Stallone.

A source close to the couple told People Magazine told them that "it really wasn't just one issue that made her file for divorce... they have had lots of issues for years and she just had enough."

According to the source, People Magazine reports, the couple "keep having disagreements that Jen feels will never resolve," and that she "got sick of spinning in a circle."

People Magazine also reports that the source told them, "They've been unhappy for quite some time and had had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split."

The source also went on to tell People Magazine that "Jen is doing okay", despite the breakup, and that, "a divorce is never an easy choice and not fun to deal with, but she feels it's for the best."

Recently Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone.

Jennifer Flavin has filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the actor, 76, at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, People magazine reported.

Stallone and Flavin married in 1997, though their relationship began in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

They have three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone is also father to a son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage is from his previous wife Starlin Wright, who died in 2012.

Rumours were rife about a Jennifer-Sylvester split after the actor, reportedly, got a tattoo of his wife covered up with another one.

In a statement to People, Stallone said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Flavin told the magazine, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than the 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

News of the pair's split comes three months after they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor