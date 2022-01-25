Republic Day 2022: Unleash your patriotic side with these songs

It was January 26, 1950, when the Constitution of India came into effect, and the country became a republic. Since then, Republic Day is celebrated on the particular date every year with full pomp and fervour.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has led to subdued celebrations, it cannot stop people from expressing the love they have for the nation -- especially through patriotic songs.

Here are some tracks which you can listen to on the auspicious occasion to ignite the spirit of patriotism inside you.

1. 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

Music maestro AR Rahman is known to create magic. His 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' from 1997 album 'Vande Mataram' is proof of the fact. Every time you hear the song, you will be left with a feeling of immense respect and love for the motherland.

Also, 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' will always hold a special place in Rahman's life as he paid tribute to his mother Kareema Begum with the iconic track.

"In all lives, the common factor is, not many people have seen the divine, but we are created through our parents. If we have a sound and love in that life where we get the nurturing of a mother and a father, I think we are stable in mind. I had this in my mind on how to crack it because I was very objective about it, thinking whether patriotism will work or not. So, I was like, forget about the country, let's do it as a personal song -- like singing a song for one's mother. That's how it was created," Rahman had said in one of the TV shows.

'Maa Tujhe Salaam' holds Guinness World Records for being the song performed in the most number of languages. So, don't forget to croon to this masterpiece this Republic Day.

2. 'Sandese Aate Hai'

Written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik, 'Sandese Aate Hai' from 'Border' is the perfect ode to the nation. It aptly describes the pain, suffering and longing of soldiers who are far away from their families to protect the country.

Thanks to Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam for lending their soulful voices to the song filled with deep emotions. It is over 10 minutes long but it's definitely worth your time.

3. 'Rang De Basanti'

With the title track of 'Rang De Basanti' movie, one can definitely elevate their Republic Day celebrations. It is a bhangra-fusion song that has patriotic fervour and a fun element to it.

Daler Mehndi's energetic voice and Aamir Khan's Bhangra to the beats of dhol are more than enough to pump you with profound love for the country. It will definitely make you fall in love with the rich culture of India.

4. 'Chak De! India'

Republic day celebrations are incomplete without listening to and singing the title track of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Chak De! India'. Sukhwinder Singh's voice and Salim - Sulaiman's composition perfectly captured the spirit of independence and achievement.

The particular song denotes the feelings of the common man so beautifully, be it any victorious situation. It's not just motivating but extremely heartfelt as an emotion. Credits also go to the cast for wearing patriotism on their sleeves with this movie and this song.

5. 'Ae Watan'

This song is from Alia Bhatt's 2018 film 'Raazi'. It has a smooth tone which makes it an ideal song to listen to on loop this Republic Day. The song's visuals are also quite effective in order to invoke a sense of emotional touch with one's country.

'Ae Watan' penned by Gulzar and sung by Arijit Singh is undoubtedly a beautiful track dedicated to our glorious country.

So, this Republic Day, create a playlist of patriotic songs and celebrate the occasion with a musical touch. Jai Hind.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor