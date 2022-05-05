Rezangla Anthem celebrates valour of 1962 war heroes

Mumbai, May 5 The Rezangla Anthem was launched at the Rezangla War Memorial to pay a special tribute to the braveheart war veterans of the Indian Army at Rezang La as it marked the close of the first Ladakh International Music Festival that began on April 30.

Conceptualised by Sushil Chaudhary and composed by music composer Joi Barua and his band, the anthem was sung by Joi Barua. The anthem presents a heartfelt tribute signifying the courage of the Param Vir Chakra decorated officer Major Shaitan Singh and his men, who faced the Chinese army at the Rezang La Pass during the 1962 India-China war.

The anthem, shot in metaverse/VR format, was launched by Corps Commander Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta. Major Gen Akash Kaushik, Chief of Staff, Fire & Fury Corps, Major General Abhinay Rai, General Officer Commanding, Uniform Force and Bollywood actor Darshan Kumaar and other dignitaries graced the event.

Addressing the crowd, Lt Gen Sengupta said "On behalf of Uniform force, 114 Brigade, 22 JAK RIF, the other units here, the brave jawans of the Fire and Fury Corps, JCO, respected officers and on behalf of the officers in and around Chusul and all those present here with us. I congratulate Joi Barua and his band for performing such a revered song on this precious land, based on the 60-year-old war."

He further mentioned, "This song is an honest composition that comes out straight from the heart. We dedicate this entire festival to the 114 bravehearts who gave their lives 60 years ago. In their memory we conducted a programme in November last year as well, at the memorial which was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Defence Minister."

He shared that he is hopeful that the anthem will add to the spirit of the men in uniform who work tirelessly and with utmost diligence, "Today, 6 months later, here we are yet again on this sacred land, this time launching the anthem dedicated to the soldiers of the 1962 war who sacrificed their lives to protect the borders of the country. We are immensely proud and happy that even today we are protecting this region with the same spirit of bravery and vigour like our ancestors did. And I am very hopeful that this anthem composed by Joi Barua and his band will add to this zealous spirit."

The first Ladakh International Music Festival registered a humongous response as it brought together the Indian Army, rock bands such as Indian Ocean, Parashara and others and local music talent.

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumaar were also the special guests during the festival held at Sonam Wangchuk Stadium, Leh.

Lt Gen Sengupta further added, "To perform and sing at such a high altitude, above 15,000 feet is not an easy task. Something like this has happened for the very first time in such a region. And I have to thank Picturetime, Sky2ocean and the whole team who made the entire festival (Ladakh International Music Festival) held in Leh and Rezang La a huge success. I have full faith that through such entertainment events and programmes, the story of our bravehearts will travel all the more and reach people's hearts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor