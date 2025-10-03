Rhea Chakraborty says 'Satyameva Jayate' as she gets her passport back after 5 years

Mumbai, Oct 3 Actress Rhea Chakraborty said 'Satyameva Jayate' (Truth Alone Triumphs) as she received her passport back after 5 years.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court directed the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) to return Rhea's passport, which was seized back in 2020.

Dropping a photo of herself holding the passport on Instagram, Rhea expressed her relief, saying, "Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter2! (Airoplane and folded hands emoji) Satyameva Jayate (sic)."

Celebs such as Karishma Tanna, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Vikrant Massey congratulated Rhea in the comment section.

NCB had seized Rhea's passport in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of the late actor and her former partner, Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench headed by Justice Neela Gokhale, ordered the restoration of her passport, saying that there was no reason to doubt the actress’s intentions.

The court has returned her passport with the condition that Rhea must attend every hearing unless exempted by the trial court.

She has also been asked to provide details of her travel schedule, including flight and hotel details, to the prosecution at least four days before flying out of the country.

The HC further instructed that she must share her mobile number, keep her phone active, and inform the probe agencies immediately upon her return.

For those who do not know, Rhea was taken into custody on September 8, 2020, by NCB in the drugs case associated with Sushant's death on June 14, 2020. However, she was granted bail on the condition of depositing her passport with the NCB.

Recently, the 'Jalebi' actress filed a fresh plea through her lawyer, Ayaz Khan, requesting the release of her passport.

Rhea asserted that, as her passport has been seized, she is unable to freely pursue her professional assignments abroad.

Her counsel argued that Rhea had followed all court instructions in the past and intends to continue doing so in the future.

