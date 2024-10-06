Rhea Singha visits Ram temple ahead of Miss Universe Pageant

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 : Rhea Singha, the newly crowned Miss Universe India 2024, visited the holy city of Ayodhya on Saturday, where she embraced the spiritual atmosphere while preparing for her role in the annual Ramlila festivities.

Dressed in an elaborate "Ram" outfit, Singha visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, expressing her reverence as she bowed at the feet of Ram Lalla.

"Coming to Ayodhya, I felt a tremendous sense of power," she remarked.

The contestant also took time to admire a model of the Ram Temple, stating her deep appreciation for the spiritual and cultural richness of the site.

Rhea Singha will portray Sita in the upcoming Ramlila, joining an ensemble that includes renowned actors such as Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, who will play the roles of Bali and Sugriva, respectively.

The actress spoke enthusiastically about her experience, sharing, "I am here to play the role of Sita, and I am very happy about that."

Reflecting on her visit, she expressed her heartfelt emotions, "I felt a lot of joy meeting all the actors here; they have worked incredibly hard."

Singha, who described her first visit to the Ram Temple as a divine experience, expressed hope for success at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico next month. "Whatever happens... I believe it will be good," she added.

Rhea Singha also expressed her desire to dedicate her future Miss Universe crown to Ram Lalla, emphasizing her strong connection to the city.

"I hope to win the Miss Universe crown and return here to Ayodhya with the crown and meet God again to thank Him," she stated.

Her admiration for Ayodhya's beauty and spirituality was evident as she commented on the city's potential as a cultural hotspot.

"Ayodhya is an incredibly beautiful and attractive place; it will become a famous cultural spot in the future," she noted.

Singha, who cites Aishwarya Rai as her favourite actress, also spoke about the inspiration she draws from her father. "My father is my biggest inspiration; everything he taught me has helped me progress," she shared.

As preparations for the Ramlila unfold, Subhash Malik (Bobby), Founder President of the Ramlila of Ayodhya, shared ambitious plans for this year's event.

"This time, Ramlila of Ayodhya will break all previous world records... Last year, 36 crore people attended, but this year, over 50 crore people will participate," he said.

