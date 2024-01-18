Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal fly off to the US for the World Premiere of Debut Production "Girls Will Be Girls"

Acclaimed actors and now producers, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to present their maiden production, "Girls Will Be Girls," at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. The film, which is also in contention in the World Dramatic Cinema category, promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative. Richa and Ali have eagerly left for Park City, Utah, in the United States, ready to showcase their labor of love on an international stage. The date set for this prestigious moment and the world premiere is 20th January.

"Girls Will Be Girls" is a joint venture of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production houses - Pushing Buttons Studios, Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films and Dolce Vita Films. The film, directed by Shuchi Talati, unfolds a gripping tale set in a boarding school nestled in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. The storyline follows the rebellious awakening of 16-year-old girl played by Preeti Panigrahi, intricately woven with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experience portrayed by the talented Kani Kusruti. The film also stars Jitin Gulati and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivatol roles.

Richa Chadha expresses her excitement, saying, "Getting m through in such a competitive cinema festival is itself a big deal. I have high hopes from Shuchi as a director and the rank newcomers as actors. Kani, the world has witnessed her brilliance again in 'Killer Soup'. I feel blessed”.

Ali Fazal adds, "As new founders, we’re exploring new worlds through new stories, Sundanc happens to be the greatest step one into the next worlds to be discovered by us hopefully soon. I am thrilled that we get to share our creation with the world. Also very glad to be blessed with such an amazing jury on world competition that’s gona watch Girls Will Be Girls”.

The Sundance Film Festival, known for showcasing groundbreaking independent cinema, provides a fitting stage for the world premiere of "Girls Will Be Girls." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production promises to leave a lasting impact, offering a fresh perspective on storytelling and the human experience.