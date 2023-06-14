Richa Chadha calls 'Fukrey' special as it introduced her to 'the love of her life'

Mumbai, June 14 Actress Richa Chadha, who is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her comedy film 'Fukrey', has shared that the film holds a special place in her heart because it gave her one of the most loved characters and also introduced her to her life partner, Ali Fazal.

What started off as a friendship in 2013, grew into love story and the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony last year.

Expressing excitement about the anniversary of comdey flick 'Fukrey', Richa Chadha said: "It's incredible that it has already been 10 years since 'Fukrey' was released. This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways."

She further mentioned: "Not only did it give me the opportunity to portray a character like Bholi Punjaban, which has become an iconic role in my career, but it also introduced me to the love of my life, Ali. 'Fukrey' will forever hold a special place in my heart."

