Riddhima Kapoor Sahani reaches Mumbai ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt rumoured wedding

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has reached Mumbai amid the ongoing buzz around her brother's wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Riddhima, who resides in Delhi, was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahni and her daughter Samara Sahni.

Riddhima was photographed wearing a camouflaged outfit paired with a black denim jacket and a green textured handbag. Bharat and Samara, both sported casual outfits.

Reportedly, the highly-anticipated wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions are expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'.

( With inputs from ANI )

