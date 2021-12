Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's father-in-law passes away, cremation to be held today

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's father-in-law Shrawan Sahni passed away on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima posted a picture of her beloved father-in-law and wrote, "We will miss you," along with adding a broken-heart emoticon.

In the comments section, veteran actor and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Deepest condolences and love."

Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni shared his late father's obituary on his Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Will always miss you Dad!"

Riddhima's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also shared the obituary on her Instagram Story, which stated that the cremation will be held on Tuesday at 1 pm.

Shrawan Sahni is survived by his wife Indu Sahni and son Bharat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor