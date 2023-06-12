Ridhi Dogra: 'I crush on all my directors, follow them like sheep'

Mumbai, June 12 Actress Ridhi Dogra, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recent shows 'Asur 2' and 'Badtameez Dil', has shared that she crushes on all her directors.

The actress who has had two releases within a week is garnering praises for both the shows: 'Asur 2' and 'Badtameez Dil' have her portraying two completely different characters.

She said: "I crush on all my directors. I follow them like sheep. Oni was remarkable to work with for both the seasons of 'Asur 2'. I was in love with his mind. The whole show was a beautiful teamwork. Even Gaurav Shukla, our writer, I call him our Desi Tarantino (sic)."

Talking about the journey of 'Asur', she said: "When I was approached for the first season, It was like a show had come my way and I had to decide if I had to do or not. Then I came to know Barun was a part of it, so I asked him. He told me to do it and so it was with his conviction I said Yes. For the second season, I knew I couldn't wait to come back for it".

