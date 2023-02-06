Rishab Shetty ends speculation, says 'Kantara' prequel in the works

Bengaluru, Feb 6 Bringing to a close speculation over a sequel to 'Kantara', director and lead actor Rishab Shetty has announced that a prequel is in the works. He was speaking at the celebrations of the film completing 100 days in cinemas.

"What you have seen is actually Part 2; Part 1 will come next year," Shetty said. "The idea flashed in my mind when I was shooting for 'Kantara' because the history of 'Kantara' has more depth to it, and currently, we are in the middle of digging around for more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

Having been made with a budget of just Rs 16 crore, the film booked a phenomenal run at the box office and went on to collect Rs 450 crore. With its unusual story, 'Kantara' emerged a blockbuster and has become the success story of the year.

Speaking at the event, producer Vijay Kiragandur said 'Kantara' introduced the audience to a new cinema and "we would love to sustain and in fact boost the rage that the film has created by announcing the sequel".

Rishab and our team have been working on the story rigorously as the film has many more things to tell to the audience, opening the back story of 'Kantara'. "We can guarantee that the sequel of 'Kantara' is going to be more massive and grander than before," Kiragandur added.

The 'Kantara' prequel will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner. The film will feature Rishab Shetty in the lead.

