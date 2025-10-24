Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Beats Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film of 2025

Rishab Shetty starrer 'Kantara Chapter 1' is breaking all the box office records this year. In the year 2025, Vicky Kaushal's films 'Chhavaa' and 'Saiyara' literally rocked the box office. Vicky Kaushal's film "Chhavaa" has become the second highest-grossing film of this year. This movie has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The film broke many film earnings records by opening grandly on the first day. Now this film has made it to the list of highest-grossing films.

According to box office reports, Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhavaa' had earned nearly Rs 800 crores in India. Competing with this film, 'Kantara Chapter-1' has done a business of Rs 809 crores at the Indian box office. Talking about the worldwide record, Kantara Chapter 1' has done a business of Rs 717 crores worldwide in two weeks. While in the third week, the film earned Rs 38 crores in India. After that, it collected a total of Rs 92 crores worldwide in the next six days. Due to which the total earnings of 'Kantara Chapter 1' reached 809 crores.

Film is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster film 'Kantara: A Legend'. It stars Rukmini Vasant, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. Meanwhile, his magnum opus Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 in Australia, reaffirming his stature as one of Indian cinema’s most powerful creative voices. Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab himself, the film produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films has crossed an astounding ₹720 + crore worldwide, dominating both domestic and overseas markets.