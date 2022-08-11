Rishabh Pant takes a dig at Urvashi Rautela says, ‘mera picha chhoro’

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant who were rumoured to be dating back in 2018 have been taking indirect postshots at each other. It all started after Urvashi Rautela addressed a certain someone as 'Mr. RP'. In a recent interview, the Bollywood celebrity was seen talking about 'RP' and many are speculating to be the initials of Rishabh Pant. She said, "I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She furture narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That someone was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."She added, "Mumbai aaye and mile, and bahar aate hi paps and all were there. It’s very important to give respect to the other person but I feel like media kisi bhi cheez ko, joh develop hone waali ho, pura kharab kar deti hai."

However, it took Rishabh Pant reportedly less than 10 minutes to delete his Instagram story but that time, as social media users would know, was enough for the screenshots to go viral. While there is no confirmation whether Pant had actually posted the story or not but the screenshot which has taken social media by storm reads: "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai." Multiple social media users said the story was in response to bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's recent interview in which she talked about a person named "Mr RP."Notably, this is not the first time Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have been linked. There were multiple unconfirmed reports about the cricketer and the actress being in touch.

