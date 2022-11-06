"Rishi would have been the happiest": Randhir Kapoor reacts on birth of Ranbir's baby girl

Randhir Kapoor is on cloud nine as his nephew Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl with Alia Bhatt on Sunday.However, he is also missing his younger brother and Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor today and mentioned how he would've been on cloud nine if he were alive.In an interaction with News18, Randhir informed fans that both Alia and the baby are doing well.

He added that the Kapoor khandaan has not kickstarted the celebrations yet as they are waiting for the mother and the baby to come back home. Earlier today, the couple was seen arriving at the HN Reliance Hospital. Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt too arrived at the hospital. It's celebration time at the Kapoors and the Bhatts as they welcome the bundle of joy to the family. Grandpa Mahesh Bhatt is over the moon, as are grandmas Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Speaking to ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt had shared his happiness ahead of welcoming his first grandchild. "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life," he had said.