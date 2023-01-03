Riteish Deshmukh film Ved opens up to a bumper response

Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved has had a smashing start at the box office. The Marathi film has earned over Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend, which is one of the highest-ever numbers done by a film in the language in its first three days. The film also marks the comeback of Riteish’s wife, actress Genelia D’Souza.

Ved is a romantic drama, which also stars Ashok Saraf, Jiya Shankar, and Rahul Dev among others. The film was released on December 30. The film is Genelia’s first in Marathi and has also been produced by her. It is partially based on the 2019 Telugu hit Majili, which starred Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead. Ved has started on a strong note, with Rs. 2.25 cr coming in on day one. Following this, the business of the film saw an increase in collections on its second and third day respectively. per reports, Ved has managed to collect a strong Rs. 10 cr over its opening weekend alone. With Rs. 3.25 cr and Rs. 4.50 cr coming in on its first Saturday and Sunday respectively the business of the film has kicked off with a bang. In fact, looking at the collections Ved has seen an increase of nearly 38% on its third day while on its second day it saw a 44% increase. Going further, the business of the film is certain to continue to see growth with each passing day