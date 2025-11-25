Riteish Deshmukh shares how son Riaan helps him appreciate life’s simple joys

Mumbai, Nov 25 As Riteish Deshmukh’s son Riaan turns 11, the actor reflected on the meaningful lessons he continues to learn from his child.

The proud father shared how Riaan often reminds him of the beauty in life’s simplest moments. Taking to his Instagram handle, Riteish posted a couple of images capturing the actor’s cherished memories with his son. Alongside the cheerful family photos, the Masti actor penned a heartfelt note where he expressed how much his son Riaan unknowingly teaches him every day.

He shared that Riaan reminds him to laugh freely at the smallest things, stay present in the moment, and not burden himself with tomorrow’s worries. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Dear darling Riaan,

Today you turn 11, and my heart feels like it’s going to burst with pride and love. It’s just wonderful to watch you grow into the kind, caring, thoughtful, and (most importantly) respectful young boy you are becoming. Every single day you make Aai and Baba feel like the luckiest parents in the world.”

“You teach me so much without even knowing it. You remind me to laugh loudly at silly things, to live fully in this moment, to not carry tomorrow’s worries on today’s shoulders, and to look at the world with curious, happy eyes. Because of you, I’m learning again how beautiful simple things can be: building Lego towers that reach the ceiling, doing silliest dance steps they you call aura farming, or just lying on the bed telling you stories till you fall off to sleep.

You, my sweet boy, are my greatest adventure and my calmest place all at once.”

The ‘Raid 2’ actor added, “I promise to always cheer the loudest at your matches, listen properly when you talk (even if it’s about Lamine Yamal for the hundredth time), and hold your hand for as long as you let me. I’ll keep trying to be the kind of grown-up you think I already am, because you deserve nothing less.”

“Thank you for choosing us, Riaan. Thank you for your hugs that fix everything, your smile that lights up rooms, and your heart that loves so big. Happy 11th birthday, my sunshine. May this year bring you endless joy, new dreams to chase, and all the goals that you dream of scoring. I love you bigger than the sky, deeper than the ocean, and more than all the stars combined, forever and always.

Happy Birthday, my precious Riaan! With all my love, Baba …. Forever yours.”

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia, welcomed their first son, Riaan, on November 25, 2014, and their second son, Rahyl was born on June 2, 2016.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor