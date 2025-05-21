Riteish Deshmukh Unveils First Look of ‘Raja Shivaji; Featuring Star-Studded Cast

Riteish Deshmukh's Mumbai Film Company, in collaboration with Jio Studios, is producing 'Raja Shivaji,' a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film, helmed by Riteish Deshmukh (who also stars in the titular role), will simultaneously release in the Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.The cast brings together heavyweight talent spanning both the Hindi and Marathi-language film industries, with Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte joining the ensemble. Genelia Deshmukh, who also serves as producer under the Mumbai Film Company banner, rounds out the star-studded cast.

Behind the camera, the production has celebrated music directors Ajay–Atul handling the score and veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan making his Marathi cinema debut. Principal photography is currently underway across locations in Mumbai and Wai, Maharashtra.Deshmukh, who debuted as a director and also starred in 2022 blockbuster “Ved,” said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a historical figure — he is an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions. To be able to tell a part of his extraordinary story is both an honor and a great responsibility.”

Producer Genelia Deshmukh described the production as “a labor of love — a journey shaped by years of thought, research, and reverence,” underscoring their commitment to honoring the historical figure “who continues to inspire generations.”The strategic Maharashtra Day release date holds particular significance, as the holiday commemorates the formation of the state where Shivaji’s legacy remains profoundly influential.



