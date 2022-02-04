Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza reunite for Shaad Ali's Mister Mummy

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are making their much awaited comeback after 10 long years in Shaad Ali's Mister Mummy. Genelia took to her Instagram handle to announce the film with first look posters. The film is bankrolled by T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd. The comedy-drama revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children.

A rollercoaster of laughter and comical drama, get ready for this mad ride unfolding the good news soon 🎞️ #MisterMummy@Riteishd@geneliad#ShaadAli@TSeries#BhushanKumar#KrishanKumar@HecticCinema@bagapath#ShivChananapic.twitter.com/DyJyfQIS7G — T-Series (@TSeries) February 4, 2022

Genelia and Riteish dated for almost a decade and finally tied the knot in 2012. The two are doting parents to sons -- Riaan and Rahyl.Genelia, is best known for her films 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', 'Bommarillu', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' and 'Force'. It's been a long time since Genelia, the mother of two sons, appeared on the big screen in a lead role. However, she was last seen in a cameo in a Marathi film called 'Mauli' and featured in the Hindi film ‘It’s My Life’ alongside Harman Baweja, which released in 2020.Meanwhile, Riteish has films like 'Plan A Plan B', 'Kakuda', and 'Visfot' lined up. They were last paired together in the 2012 rom-com Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.