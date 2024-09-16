Ritika Singh's character in 'Bench Life' is inspired by show's director Manasa’s real life story

Mumbai, Sep 16 Actress Ritika Singh, who is seen as Meenakshi in the web show 'Bench Life' has revealed the actual inspiration behind her character.

Speaking about her role's inspiration, Ritika, who made her acting debut alongside R Madhavan, with the leading role in bilingual film 'Irudhi Suttru/Saala Khadoos', shared: "My character’s arc in 'Bench Life' is our director Manasa Sharma’s real life story. She was a living example right in front of me."

"To see her go from a software engineer to directing her own series was so inspiring. It makes me very happy to see women chase their dreams and keep their passion alive, by following where their heart takes them and fully committing to it. One needs to be really brave to be able to defy the societal norms and expectations and truly be who they want to be. And I was so glad I got to play that character in 'Bench Life'," she added.

'Bench Life' promises a refreshing take on the corporate life of an employee. It brings out the story of the lesser known fact of the IT world, where an employee with not any active project is called benched. The show interestingly introduces us to a quirky group of friends navigating the ups and downs of corporate culture while enjoying being benched.

Directed by Manasa Sharma and produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures, it features a stellar cast including Vaibhav Reddy, Akanksha Singh, Charan Peri, and veteran actors Rajendra Prasad, Tulasi, and Tanikella Bharani.

The music is given by P.K. Dandi and cinematography by Danush Bhaskar.

'Bench Life' is streaming on Sony LIV.

On the work front, Ritika has been a part of movies like-- 'Guru', 'Shivalinga', 'Oh My Kadavule', 'Kolai', and 'Aandavan Kattalai'.

She next has Tamil action drama 'Vettaiyan' directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. The film stars Rajinikanth in the titular role, alongside an ensemble cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Abhirami.

