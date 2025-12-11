Riyaa Senn poses with ‘Mambo No. 5’ hitmaker Lou Bega

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actress Riyaa Senn had a fan-girl moment as she met ‘Mambo No. 5’ hitmaker Lou Bega, a memory she says felt “nothing short of magical”.

Riyaa took to Instagram to share a picture with Lou Bega. In the image, the actress stands beside the Sweet Like Cola hitmaker, with both striking a pose for the camera.

The picture had his 1999 chartbuster “Mambo No. 5”, which was a remake of Pérez Prado's 1949 instrumental piece, playing in the backdrop.

Riyaa wrote as the caption: “Meeting the legendary Lou Bega was epic. He sang my dad’s favourite Mambo No. 5, and in that moment it felt like my Dad was weaving a little magic for me.”

Lou Bega shot to global fame with his infectious hit Mambo No. 5. Known for his signature hats, vibrant stage energy and feel-good melodies, the singer carved a niche with his distinctive mambo-pop sound. He has belted out several hits including I Got a Girl, Sweet Like Cola,

Boyfriend, Gentleman and Give It Up.

Talking about Riyaa began her acting career when she was five years old, playing her mother's daughter on screen for the first time.

In 1991 she worked as a child actress in the film Vishkanya. Her first commercial success in her film career was with Style, a 2001 comedy directed by N. Chandra. She was first recognised as a model when she performed in Falguni Pathak's music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the age of seventeen in 1998.

Riyaa was most recently seen in a cameo role in the teen romantic comedy film Nadaaniyan directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi school girl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.

