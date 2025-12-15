Riyaa Senn poses with mom Moon Moon in cute little cafe in Dehradun

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actress Riya Sen and her mother Moon Moon Sen were spotted soaking in the quaint charm of Dehradun’s little cafés, where time seems to slow down and every corner tells a story.

Riyaa took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures posing with her mother while sipping on hot soup.

“Dehradun is endlessly charming ! Its cute little cafés feel like stepping back in time. Wandering through them has become my mom’s favourite way to spend her time there,” Riyaa wrote in the caption.

Talking about Moon Moon, she has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Gujarati films.

She eventually starred in Bollywood films and has appeared in 60 films and 40 television series. The 71-year-old veteran actress was a Member of Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha from Bankura constituency from 2014 to 2019.

Moon Moon made her debut in Andar Baahar in 1984. She had also starred in the suspense thriller 100 Days with Madhuri Dixit. She was last seen in the 2019 Bengali film Bhobishyoter Bhoot in a guest appearance.

Meanwhile, Riyaa began her acting career when she was five years old, playing her mother's daughter on screen for the first time.

In 1991 she worked as a child actress in the film Vishkanya. Her first commercial success in her film career was with Style, a 2001 comedy directed by N. Chandra. She was first recognised as a model when she performed in Falguni Pathak's music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the age of seventeen in 1998.

Riyaa was most recently seen in a cameo role in the teen romantic comedy film Nadaaniyan directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi school girl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.

