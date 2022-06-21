Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna go for settlement before second trial

On the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna, a settlement deal has been reached.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trial over Chyna's allegations that her former boyfriend Rob Kardashian intentionally released nude images of her in 2017 following their traumatic breakup was supposed to begin Monday, but the parties told the judge that they had agreed to a settlement, as per court fillings.

Attorneys for both sides did not immediately respond to emails requesting comments and specifics on the conditions of the settlement.

After a judge last week refused Kardashian's attorneys' petition to enforce a settlement agreement the two parties claimed they had struck, a trial appeared to be a foregone conclusion.

The trial was to be a sort of follow-up to a defamation trial earlier this year, in which Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, claimed that Kardashian's mother and sisters -- Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner -- had defamed her as violent and unstable, leading to the cancellation of her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

On May 2, the Kardashians scored a resounding victory in that trial. The four ladies had been present for the majority of the hearings and had all testified, despite the fact that they were in New York for the Met Gala at the time the decision was read.

Rob Kardashian, who shares a kid with Chyna, was not a defendant in the trial, but he testified about the late-night brawl that ended their relationship.

Chyna had originally filed a single case against the entire family, but the judge ordered that Rob's allegations, which included assault allegations, should be heard separately. Only Rob and Kris Kardashian were slated to testify at the second trial, as fewer members of the famous family were expected to attend.

Jurors determined the Kardashians acted in bad faith in their interactions with producers of Rob & Chyna and executives from the E! network, which aired the show, regarding the couple's problems. However, they determined that it had no significant impact on Chyna's contract or the show's future, and she was not awarded any damages.

After the verdict, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said she and her client were disappointed, but felt vindicated by the jury's findings, which she said demonstrated that Chyna had not physically abused Rob and validated their claim that the Kardashian women had tried to interfere with her contract to be on the show.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor