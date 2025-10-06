Rock Band Rush to return on stage with 'Fifty Something' music tour in 2026

Washington, DC [US], October 6 : Singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson are returning to the stage as the rock band 'Rush' for their music tour titled 'Fifty Something' in 2026.

Drumming for the band will be Anika Nilles, an award-winning German composer and producer who previously toured with Jeff Beck and has released four solo albums, according to Variety.

According to the outlet, the tour, dubbed 'Fifty Something', is described as a "celebration of Rush's music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart" and is slated to hit seven cities in North America, kicking off with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 7 and 9.

The tour will then go to Mexico City for one show and then hit two nights in multiple other cities, including Fort Worth, Chicago, New York and Toronto, before concluding with a single concert in Cleveland on September 17.

The rock band Rush announced the dates of the tour on their Instagram handle on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rush (@rush)

The drummer of the Rush rock band Neil Peart passed away in 2020 according to Variety.

Geddy Lee acknowledged that deciding to tour was a "very difficult decision" in part because of the work involved, but also due to the "devastating" loss of Peart, as quoted by Variety.

"It was a very sad time, and it took time for us to even contemplate," he said, adding, "And how do you replace someone who is irreplaceable?"

But Lifeson and Lee noted they had started privately jamming on Rush songs together, just casually, with no aim in mind. For both, that was a turning point.'

Here are the tour dates of Rush in 2026.

June 7, Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

June 9, Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

June 18, Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

June 24, Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

June 26, Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

July 16, Chicago, IL United Center

July 18, Chicago, IL United Center

July 28, New York, NY Madison Square Garden

July 30, New York, NY Madison Square Garden

August 7, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

August 9, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

September 17, Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor