Roger Bart recalls his "favorite and most terrifying" moment in 'Desperate Housewives'

Washington [US], May 27 : Actor and singer Roger Bart will always have love for American comedy-drama mystery TV series 'Desperate Housewives', even if he once thought he might never get another role after it, reported People.

He recalled starring in the famous series and how he thought his career would be over after he played George Williams, a pharmacist who became a love interest of Marcia Cross' Bree Van de Kamp after poisoning her husband to death.

According to Bart, his "favorite and most terrifying" moment on 'Desperate Housewives' was when they filmed his character's death scene. "I asked the director, 'You think I'm ever going to work again after this?' Because I was realizing, just by walking through airports, this is impactful," he said.

Noting that the director referred to his part as his "Gilligan" a reference to Bob Denver's role on Gilligan's Island Bart, who is nominated for his featured actor performance as Doc Brown in Back to the Future: The Musical, remembered the adulation he received even after his character died.

"I was walking through an airport and the amount of attention I got for it, because back then everyone tuned in at 9:00 on a Sunday, it was like 23 million people, it was crazy," he explained. "... It was really something."

Reflecting on when he first got the role of Williams, Bart said, "I had kind of no idea what it was going to be."

"Matter of fact, I even shot my first scenes just thinking I was sort of like this druggist, and then, Mark Cherry, who created the show, came to our little trailer area and goes, 'Do you want to know what we have planned for the character?' " he continued.

"I said, 'Well, yeah. Unless it hurts me,' and he said, 'Well, you're going to be a sociopath stalker.' So I thought, 'Oh, this is going to be really fun," Bart added.

The Tony Award winner said his scandalous role "did not disappoint," saying, "It put me in such incredible situations."

"With that show, I can go anywhere in the world [and be recognized]. I've gone to some crazy places, but that show will be the one where someone walking across the bridge will say, 'Are you?' " Bart explained. "It is great to have been a part of that."

Looking ahead to the idea of potentially reviving Desperate Housewives in the future, Bart said, "I feel like the ladies might be up for it."

"And God forbid that they ever say The Men of Desperate Housewives: The Series, because that would be a travesty," he added. "I don't really know. It's kind of a funny idea. I don't know."

The 2024 Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 16, at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor