Rohit Shetty to produce biopic on Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to produce a biopic on former Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Maria.Sharing a photo with the former Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria, Rohit Shetty captioned his Instagram post, "From solving the 93 Mumbai blast case, fearlessly facing the mumbai underworld during the late 90s to interrogating the lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab & standing strong for his city during the 26/11 attacks... Rakesh Maria has been a name synonymous with courage and valour! Feel honoured to be bringing this real life supercop's journey to screen!!! @rohitshettypicturez (sic)."

In an official statement, Rohit further added, "Rakesh Maria is the man who stared terror in the face for 36 years! His incredible journey spans all the way from the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, the underworld menace, to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008."After Rohit Shetty expressed his excitement about working on Rakesh Maria's biopic, the man himself shared his thoughts on his biopic. "It is exciting to re-live the journey, especially when piloted by a brilliant director like Rohit Shetty. More than the nostalgia, it’s also a valuable opportunity to place before the people the extraordinary work of the Mumbai Police when facing tough challenges and working against all odds," he said. Maria, an IPS officer from 1981 batch, cracked the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). He later served as DCP (Crime), Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and was appointed the Commissioner of Mumbai Police in 2014. In 2015, he was promoted as the Director General of Home Guards. Maria retired in 2017.During his tenure, Maria also solved the 2003 Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts case. He was also given the responsibility of investigating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 and interrogated Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive.

