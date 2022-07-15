Rohman Shawl reacts to ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship

The revelation of Lalit Modi dating actress Sushmita Sen has surprised everyone. On his Instagram account, Modi posted a number of intimate images of the couple enjoying each other's company. He also referred to her as his "better half." He came to Twitter to explain that he is not yet wedded to his "better half," minutes after his revelatory remark went viral. Modi tweeted, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day".

Sushmita and Rohman Shawl ended their relationship last year. They began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which the actor said she had accidentally opened. They continue to be friends as Rohman shares a good bond with her family, including her daughters, Alisah Sen and Renee Sen.Reacting to the news of Lalit dating Sushmita, Rohman told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!” Sushmita announced her break-up with Rohman in an Instagram post in December 2021. Lalit had reportedly ‘liked’ her post.For the unversed, Lalit Modi tied the knot to Minal Modi in October 1991. She passed away in 2018 after a 10-year battle with cancer.