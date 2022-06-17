Role Play: Karan V Grover plays a movie superstar in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'

Mumbai, June 17 Popular TV actor Karan V. Grover, who was in the news recently for his wedding with longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal, is all set to feature in new show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

He will be seen in the role of superstar Ritesh Malhotra.

Karan says: "I play a movie star in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'. It's a love story between Ritesh Malhotra, that is me, and Indu, played by Sayli Salunkhe."

"It's about how the love for a child brings us together, how she looks after a child singlehandedly being the mother and the father both."

The 'Udaariyaan' actor adds: "When I come into the picture all the chemistry leads to a new love story being formed between Ritesh and Indu and how the child's father then eventually brings about all the changes in the relationship between these three. That is the story of 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'."

'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

