Royal Family shares Queen Elizabeth's photo as toddler on her 96th birthday

The official Twitter handle of The Royal Family of Britain has shared a picture of Queen Elizabeth as a toddler on the occasion of her 96th birthday.

The monochrome picture shared by the Royal Family's Twitter handle shows a young Princess Elizabeth posing for a photo in 1928-- when she was two years old.

"Happy Birthday Your Majesty! Today as The Queen turns 96, we're sharing this photograph of the young Princess Elizabeth aged 2. Then, in 1928, it was never expected she would be Queen, and this year Her Majesty is celebrating her #PlatinumJubilee - a first in British history," the tweet alongside the picture, read.

People magazine reported that Buckingham Palace has announced a weekend of celebrations and an extended bank holiday, spanning from June 2 until June 5 to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The actual date of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was February 6, 2022, but plans had been made to celebrate the event in June.

Events will include Trooping the Colour (the annual public festivities for the Queen's birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called 'Platinum Party at the Palace,' the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

( With inputs from ANI )

