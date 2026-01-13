Rozlyn Khan Calls Out Vidyut Jamwal for His Naked Adventure: “'Being Naked is Not Daring'

Actor Vidyut Jamwal recently shocked fans with a video that is going viral across social media. In the clip, Vidyut can be seen climbing a tree completely naked, with his intimate parts playfully covered by an emoji. Many viewers have been sharing their reactions to the stunt, and now Mumbai-based actress and PETA model Rozlyn Khan, a brave survivor of stage 4 breast cancer, has weighed in.

Rozlyn did not hold back in her social media post: “Vidyut Jamwal, my brother, the work you have done will benefit society and the system, though your own career may not take off because of it. Being naked is not called being daring. Being naked is simply called nudity. Some people at least get naked for money, but you chose to get naked for adventure and did this so-called great deed. You should be given the Bharat Ratna! Why stop there, why not go naked to the moon too? What nonsense.” She added humorously, “Look at this! This brother wants to tell us that he ‘fears’ nothing, but is only proving that he ‘wears’ nothing..! The industry has nothing left except nudity and controversial news.”

In the video, Vidyut carefully climbs the tree and makes his way back to the ground, demonstrating balance and focus. He captioned the post, “As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness.” The actor says the practice enhances body awareness, balance, and mental focus.

Talking about Rozlyn Khan, who recently embraced her birth name Rehana Khan, has turned her personal battle with cancer into a source of strength and inspiration. She rose to fame as a Gladrags model and has been a prominent face for PETA, particularly for campaigns focused on breast cancer awareness. Her acting credits include the 2012 film Dhama Choukdhi, the voice lead in the Savita Bhabhi animated movie, and the crime show Crime Alert on Dangal TV in 2018. Known for her honesty and fearless opinions, Rozlyn continues to inspire fans both on and off-screen. Vidyut Jamwal is best known for the Commando film series, where his martial arts and high-octane action sequences have made him a standout action star. He has also impressed audiences in films like Junglee, Baadshaho, and Khuda Haafiz.