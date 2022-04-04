RRR beats Rajinikanth's 2.0's lifetime gross collection

SS Rajamouli's big-budget film, RRR, has created strom in the industry the film has beat Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Baahubali (Hindi) at the box office, and now it has overtaken Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0's lifetime collection of Rs 800 crore, and RRR has now become the sixth highest-grossing Indian film.

The wait is finally over for the magnum opus RRR, the film has already reached the cinemas to create history. The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. RRR is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and the principal photography of the film began in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. It has a soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.