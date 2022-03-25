RRR - Rajamouli's innovative, digitalised marketing approach

Hyderabad, March 25 'RRR' has hit the screens to many positive reviews. 'RRR' ship's captain SS Rajamouli, who publicised his movie all over the country, has spoken about the innovative Snapchat filters which were used as innovative promotional tactics.

"With every film, I try to do something different, which fans will enjoy and connect with. RRR was always meant to be a visual masterpiece", Rajamouli said.

Rajamouli continued, "When our team was ideating on promotions, I was very clear that I wanted to explore things which would be visually impactful".

The 'Baahubali' maker also said, "RRR is a pan-India movie, and hence it was important for us to use good tactics and engage our strong user community of GenZ and Millenials across the country. Hence, we even brought in the Snapchat filters".

Rajamouli had travelled all across the country, trying to market his fictional drama 'RRR'. It seems like all the efforts of the team have now paid off, as the movie has opened to rave reviews from all over.

