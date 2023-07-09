'RT4GM': Rajvi Teja set to reunite with Gopichandh Malineni for fourth film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : After 'Krack', Megastar Ravi Teja is all set to reunite with director Gopichandh Malineni for a new film project, tentatively titled 'RT4GM'.

Taking to Twitter, Ravi Teja treated fans with details of his new project and collaboration.

He wrote, "My association with @megopichand has always been a special one with memorable hattrick films Here's to another remarkable one with Gopi & @MythriOfficial. See you soon."

https://twitter.com/RaviTeja_offl/status/1677918549141245952?

He also shared a announcement video.

https://twitter.com/RaviTeja_offl/status/1677922194234683407

Ravi Teja and Gopichand had worked in commercially successful films including 'Don Seenu', 'Balupu', and 'Krack'. Now, for the fourth time, they are coming on board.

The film will be produced by Mythri Movies Makers. The makers have not disclosed 'RT4GM' more details yet.

As soon as the exciting news was shared, Teja's fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "4th Blockbuster On The Way #DonSeenu/#Balupu/#Krack."

Another wrote, "Waiting anna."

Apart from this, Ravi Teja is gearing up for his upcoming Pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

The film is slated to hit theatres worldwide on October 20, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor