Rubina Dilak shuts down pregnancy rumours says, next time we will have to check

Telly queen, Rubina Dilaik was recently in the news when reports emerged that she was spotted at a maternity clinic with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The reports sparked speculations over her pregnancy. However, the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa star quashed the pregnancy rumours and called it a "misconception about conception". She also joked about having to check a building for any clinics before stepping inside it for even work meetings.

Misconception about the conception … @ashukla09 , next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9yhvsAC3YZ — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 29, 2022

Taking to her Twitter handle, Rubina shared a photo alongside her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla and wrote, "Misconception about the conception … @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting." Rubina and Abhinav's love story dates back to 2015, when they met for the first time during the Ganpati celebrations at a friend's place. They tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Shimla in 2018. However, the couple faced a rough patch in their marriage and eventually decided to part ways. They later appeared together on Bigg Boss 14 together and got back together. Rubina was last seen on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 with choreographer Sanam Johar.

