Rupali Ganguly takes her stray dogs on a car ride amidst busy schedule

Mumbai Nov 17 Television star Rupali Ganguly best known for her role as Anupamaa, recently shared an adorable video of herself indulging in some fun time with her further babies on the sets of her show Anupamaa.

In the video shared by Rupali, she can be seen calling out to her canine friends and asking them to sit in her car. While two of her other babies are seated in the car waiting for Rupali to take them on a ride, the actress is seen also waiting for her other canines to hop into the car.

In another video shared by her, the dogs can be seen seated in the front seat of Rupali's car and happily looking out of the window as the actress drives them around. For the uninitiated, Rupali has always been an avid animal lover and often is seen advocating animal welfare. On account of the Navratri festival this year in September, the actress shared a heartfelt post that highlighted her love for animals.

Sharing a post featuring herself with her pet dogs Coffee and King Kong, straight from the sets of “Anupamaa”, Rupali wrote, “Chaturthi Praying to Maa #Kushmanda to fill every heart with kindness, compassion and love for each other and for the voiceless souls. My Coffee & King Kong are posing here because they may not speak, but they understand… and they feel everything.”

Interestingly, her beloved pet dog Coffee has also been a part of the Anupamaa storyline and has appeared on screen as a canine companion of Rupali in the show. Not many know that along with Coffee and King Kong, other stray dogs around the sets of Anupamaa reside within the vicinity of the sets of the show. Many times the 4-legged babies are seen chilling and relaxing right on the sets while the shooting is on.

At times the fur babies are also seen relaxing in the AC cooling in Rupali Ganguly's personal make-up room. Talking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress has been ruling the roost as Anupamaa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor