'Ruslaan': Check out Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa's sizzling chemistry in song 'Taade'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Ruslaan' starring Aayush Sharma on Tuesday unveiled the first song from the album, titled 'Taade.'

Taking to Instagram, Aayush treated fans with the song video and captioned it, "Naina hote hi hai Taadne ke liye, ab aapke naina #Taade ko Taadenge. TAADE OUT NOW."

The beautifully encapsulates the blossoming romance between Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa.

This track, composed and sung by the immensely talented Vishal Mishra, promises to make audiences swoon with its enchanting melody and soul-stirring lyrics.

Written by the prolific lyricist Shabbir Ahmed, 'Taade' weaves a tale of passion and desire, set against the backdrop of a mesmerizing melody.

Talking about the song, Aayush Sharma said, 'If the teaser showed the scale and punches, with "Taade," we're giving audiences a glimpse into the soul of 'Ruslaan.' Vishal Mishra's enchanting song beautifully sets the tone for the film's album. This song is just a taste of what's to come, and I can't wait for everyone to experience the magic of 'Ruslaan.'"

Sushrii Mishra added, "Performing 'Taade' was an exhilarating experience for me, as it allowed me to tap into my passion for dance. As a debutante, this song is a showcase of my talent but also a reflection of the hard work I've poured into it. Vishal Mishra's soulful composition resonated deeply with me, and bringing it to life through dance was incredibly fulfilling. I couldn't have asked for a better introduction to the world, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to share my love for dance with audiences through 'Taade.'"

"Creating 'Taade' for 'Ruslaan' was about making something that carries the film's essence into a melody and lingers in the hearts of listeners. It's the signature track that encapsulates the soul of the movie, resonating with the passion woven into its narrative. It's a high energy, pulsating track that catches the beats of the film spot on and we had a wonderful time making it," said singer Vishal Mishra.

Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty unveiled the teaser of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared the teaser video and captioned it, "All the best Aayush. #Ruslaan #RuslaanTeaser #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi."

The teaser shows heart-stopping action with breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping sequences.

Helmed by director Karan L Butani, 'Ruslaan' is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Apart from Aayush, the film also stars actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead role.

