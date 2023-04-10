Russell reacts on 'Gladiator 2' says he is feeling "slightly Jealous"

Washington [US], April 10 : Actor Russell Crowe who played the title role in 'Gladiator' has finally expressed his thoughts regarding the sequel. Russell earned himself an Oscar for brilliant performance in the first instalment of the franchise.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Crowe in an interview with Collider mentioned feeling "slightly jealous" about not being part of the follow-up. He stated "I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, it was a huge experience in my life. It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible". The impact of the movie on Russell's life can be felt in the statement he gave.

The 'Noah' actor also talked about the continuance of the movie by referring to the movie getting released in 1999 and still running on television in 2023. The actor said "Here it is, it's 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, Gladiator is going to be showing on primetime TV. And you don't always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart."

The sequel is directed by Ridley Scott with star Paul Mescal in the lead role. David Scarpa will be writing down the script for the much-awaited sequel being set for release in 2024.

