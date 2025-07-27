Ryan Gosling unveils his 'Project Hail Mary' 'space caveman' character at Comic-Con

Washington DC [US], July 27 : Actor Ryan Gosling appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to tease his upcoming spacefaring blockbuster 'Project Hail Mary', a science-fiction comedy based on author Andy Weir's 2021 novel of the same name, reported People.

The movie stars Gosling as a middle school science teacher named Ryland Grace, tasked with travelling into space 11.9 light-years away to determine why dozens of stars and the sun are dying, risking the extinction of all life on Earth.

"It took me places I've never been, it showed me things I had never seen," said Gosling of the film. "It was as heartbreaking as it was funny. ... This story is about a scared guy who has to do something impossible. Now, I was a scared guy who had to do something impossible, just trying to turn this into a movie," as per the outlet.

Lord, Miller, Goddard, and Weir joined Gosling for the footage-filled Hall H panel, which was moderated by Josh Horowitz.

The crowd was treated to the hilarious first five minutes of the film, depicting Gosling's Grace, whom he called "an ordinary person in this extraordinary situation", waking up from a cryogenic state. "You may have noticed he looks like a space caveman, in this placenta onesie," quipped the Barbie star. A placenta onesie, he added, is a costume "I hope to be seeing at Comic-Con one of these days," reported People.

The makers of Ryan Gosling's highly anticipated film 'Project Hail Mary' released the trailer on June 30. The comedic sci-fi film from Amazon MGM Studios follows Gosling, whose character makes a leap from an unassuming teacher to an astronaut assigned to a perilous space mission.

Ryan Gosling appears opposite Sandra Huller, who convinces Gosling's character to launch himself into space to save humanity. "It's an insanely ambitious story that's massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that's kind of our bag. This is why we go to the movies. And I'm not just saying it because I'm in it. I'm also saying it because I'm a producer on the film," Gosling said about the film at CinemaCon, as quoted by Variety.

Ryan encounters an alien in the movie after he goes on a mission in space, as per the trailer.

Based on the Andy Weir novel of the same name, the film was directed by 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Drew Goddard, who penned the film adaptation of Weir's 'The Martian,' wrote the script of the movie.

Besides 'Barbie,' Gosling recently appeared in 'The Fall Guy.' He also played astronaut Neil Armstrong in 'First Man,' which saw him reunite with 'La La Land' filmmaker Damien Chazelle.

'Project Hail Mary', costarring Lionel Boyce, Milana Vayntrub and Ken Leung, is in theatres on March 20, 2026, reported People.

