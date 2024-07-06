Ryan Reynolds shows his love for K-pop group Blackpink during 'Deadpool & Wolverine' press tour

Washington [US], July 6 : Actor Ryan Reynolds opened up about his love for K-pop group Blackpink during his press tour for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' alongside his friend Hugh Jackman in Seoul, South Korea, reported People.

During the event, Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy were given traditional Korean hanboks, which the moderator pointed out were designed by the same person who created Blackpink's Coachella costumes.

The information prompted Reynolds to exclaim, "Love Blackpink," before adding that he was also a big fan of the South Korean boy band Stray Kids.

Reynolds' recent appearance in South Korea marked the beginning of his press tour for 'Deadpool & Wolverine', which stars him and his longtime friend Jackman.

The film, set to hit theatres on July 26, marks a significant return for Reynolds as Deadpool, a role he feared might not continue post-the Disney-Fox merger.

Joining Reynolds in the cast is Hugh Jackman, reprising his iconic role as Wolverine from the X-Men franchise.

Additional cast members include Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, adding to the star-studded lineup of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

Recently, Jackman and Reynolds reflected on their 17-year friendship, noting that the "secret sauce" to their bond is "genuinely rooting" for one another "all the time."

"I want you to win. It's the same way I feel about Blake," Reynolds said, mentioning his wife Blake Lively. "As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected." 'Deadpool & Wolverine' hits theatres on July 26, reported People.

