"Sab accha hai...," says Govinda as he votes in Maharashtra elections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Bollywood actor Govinda, who accidently shot himself in the leg last month, was spotted outside a polling booth in Mumbai on Wednesday as he arrived to cast his vote during the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The actor was all smiles as he posed while showing his inked finger.

Asked about his recovery, Govinda smiled and said, "Sab accha hai (Everything is fine)."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 45.53 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections while a turnout of 61.47 per cent was registered in the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand as of 3 pm.

The Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 62.99 per cent, while Thane district recorded the lowest voter turnout of 38.94 per cent and Mumbai city recorded 39.34 per cent till 3 pm..

Accordng to Election Commission data, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 40.89 per cent, Nagpur 44.45 per cent, Aurangabad 47.05 per cent, Pune 41.70 per cent, Nashik 46.86 per cent, Satara 49.82 per cent, Dhule 47.62 per cent, Palghar 46.82 per cent, Ratnagiri 50.04 per cent, Nanded 42.87 per cent and Latur 48.34 per cent.

