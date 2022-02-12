'Sab Satrangi' actor Kangan Baruah on her role: 'The character gives me goosebumps'

Mumbai, Feb 12 Actress Kangan Baruah is all set to enter the family drama 'Sab Satrangi'. She will be seen playing the character of a small town girl, Gargi, who is fearless and full of confidence.

Growing up motherless, Gargi is close to her father, Khushwa (played by Satyajit Sharma), a local don. The actress gets candid about her role in the show and how she relates to it.

She says: "I'm in awe of Gargi, this character is so aspirational that it gives me literal goosebumps while playing it. She is like an onion, when you start dissecting her, her layers start to peel off and you start loving the character all the more. I share a lot of common ground with her, she is actually the closest to what I am as a person."

The 'Beyhadh 2' actress throws more light on her character and the show as well.

"A small-town girl exuberating confidence and self-esteem is what the world needs to see now, and I am so happy that I get a chance to portray it. This show gives a strong message that immediately gives that 'khushiyon wali feeling', and I am happy to be a part of this family," Kangan concludes.

'Sab Satrangi' airs on Sony SAB.

