Saba Azad breaks her silence on dating rumours with Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was spotted holding a mystery girl's hand post their dinner outing. We found out that she is actress Saba Azad, who made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Dil Kabaddi. She recently reacted to her dating rumours with Hrithik. According to a E-Times report, the 32-year old, didn't deny it. Instead, she said, "Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I'll call you back." Ever since her debut, Saba has appeared in 5 movies so far. Her last film was Feels like Ishq (2021). Saba is also a talented musician and lyricist. The actress has about 81.7 thousand followers on Instagram.

A Bollywood Hungama report confirmed that Hrithik and Saba are indeed seeing each other. A source shared with the portal, “Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment.”Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways in 2014. They are parents to two kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The former couple is extremely amicable towards each other and have moved on in their respective lives. Sussanne is rumoured to be dating Arslan Goni and is often spotted on outings or dinner dates