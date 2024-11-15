Saba Pataudi's throwback post offers rare family moments with Saif, Kareena, kids

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Saba Pataudi, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan and Soha, often treats fans with glimpses of her life on social media. Her latest Instagram post is a cute collection of family pictures, giving fans a beautiful look into her memories.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Saba shared a series of nostalgic family pictures.

The first picture shows Saba with her siblings, Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, along with their parents, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.

In the photo, a young Saif is seen with his sisters, wearing a chequered shirt and glasses, while their parents smile proudly.

The second picture is a black-and-white shot of Sharmila Tagore with her three children.

Another was an adorable picture of Saif's kids from his previous marriage, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The carousel also included cute pictures of Saif and Kareena Kapoor's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Saba also shared a picture of the sibling trio, Saif, Soha, and herself, along with Taimur, Jeh, and Soha's daughter Inaaya.

Other pictures in the post included a shot of Saba with Soha and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, as well as a picture with Kareena Kapoor's sister, Karisma Kapoor, and her children, Samaira and Kiaan. The final slide showed Saba herself in a mirror selfie.

Along with the pictures, Saba added a caption that read, "Childhood! Few moments of fun And love n cherished memories. Filled with happiness n love. Some captured by moi, Some taken, if im in them! Sharing the madness of being childish or children. My family n moi."

Saba is the second child of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.

Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba keeps herself away from the limelight. A jewellery designer by profession, she lives in Bhopal.

