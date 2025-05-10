Sabrina Carpenter claps back at criticism of her Met Gala look

Washington [US], May 10 : Sabrina Carpenter does not shy away from criticism, especially when it comes to her fashion choices.

After attending the 2025 Met Gala, where she wore a custom Louis Vuitton pantsless look designed by Pharrell Williams, Carpenter faced backlash on social media.

An X user shared a post criticising her outfit, suggesting it didn't complement her petite figure, and even photoshopped an alternative look.

Carpenter responded to the criticism with humour, writing "damn I f- up" in reaction to the post.

However, the outfit was tailored to her figure, with Williams intentionally designing it without pants due to her height.

As per People magazine, Carpenter revealed the thought process behind her look in a recent interview.

"He was like, 'You're quite short, so no pants for you.' So here we are. Here we are," she said, referencing Williams' design decision.

Carpenter also joked about the practicality of her outfit, mentioning she had not used the bathroom all night due to the design.

The Met Gala marked Carpenter's third appearance at the event.

She made memories on the red carpet and inside, taking selfies with guests like Jenna Ortega and enjoying Usher's surprise performance.

