Sachin-Jigar and Shreya Ghoshal Create Unforgettable Moments at Radhika’s Bidaai

At the grand Ambani wedding, the bidaai of Radhika was transformed into a deeply emotional and memorable affair, thanks to the soulful performances by musicians Sachin-Jigar, Shreya Ghoshal, along with Divya Kumar.

The bidaai ceremony, a poignant symbol of a bride bidding farewell to her family, resonated with emotion and beauty as Sachin-Jigar curated a selection of heart-touching songs such as "Madhanya," "Dilbaro," "Kudmayi," and "Laadki." These musical choices stirred the hearts of all attendees, creating an atmosphere filled with heartfelt sentiment.

Beyond their enchanting performance, Sachin-Jigar's meticulous planning extended to the musical arrangements for the baraat, featuring over 15 artists from around the globe. This diverse musical ensemble added a unique and vibrant flavor to the celebrations, ensuring that every moment of the wedding was infused with fun, joy and harmony.

Anant’s baraat included live performances from artists like Rema, Luis Fonsi, Himesh Reshammiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Bhupinder Babbal, Mika Singh, King, Sukhbir, K’Naan, among others.