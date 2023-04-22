Sahil Khattar to play a Haryanvi guy in his next 'Bajao'

Mumbai, April 22 Actor Sahil Khattar, who is known for working in '83' and '200 Halla Ho', is all set to be seen in the web series, 'Bajao' in which he will be playing a Haryanvi guy.

The series also stars Raftaar, Sahil Vaid and Tanuj Virani in prominent roles. He shared that the basic idea behind the web show is to find a solution to a problem and how he prepared himself for his role in the web series.

Talking about the web series and his role, Sahil said: "We generally say that 'koi bhi problems ho then Bajao, Fod ke aana'. The idea is to solve all the problems. 'Sam Dam Dhand Bhed' is what has been used as a principle in the series. The series is about 3 guys, who pull out a rapper in the up north music industry out of depression. It is going to be a fun-filled and thrilling series. In the series 'Bajao', I am playing a character called Dhari Puniya. He is this very short-tempered and intelligent guy. He is a perfect mixture of brain and brawn."

"He is the problem solver among all his friends. He is the one who makes all different kinds of plans and drives them and finally he is the character who not only is a problem solver but is also the one who drives the series ahead."

Sahil further said that the audience will see a different side of him in the web series.

"I have physically transformed myself for the series. The transformation was such that everyone on the set wished to know how I have achieved these results. The series is also a special one, as people will get to see me in a transformed avatar, as compared to what I was before."

Sahil added: "I have been a victim of body shaming in my early teenage days, as I was very skinny and I didn't have hair. So this makes the series very special as people will also get to see me doing action. I had to use a Haryanvi accent. I am a Bronze medalist in the Asian games where I have represented Haryana, and that's all the reason my Haryanvi has turned up so well. I have attended a lot of workshops individually to get this accent correct and the preparation behind it was very intense."

