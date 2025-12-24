Saiee M Manjrekar to have working b’day: Felt best way to bring in my 24th year

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actress Saiee M Manjrekar is set to celebrate her 24th birthday by being on set and said that she enjoys being on set and felt like the best way to celebrate is by doing what she loves.

The Dabangg 3 actress, who will be shooting for her upcoming project, said: “Birthdays are special, but work has always given me a sense of purpose and happiness. I could have taken the day off, but being on set, doing what I love, felt like the best way to bring in my 24th year.”

Saiee added that every project teaches her something new.

“I’m grateful to celebrate this milestone surrounded by my team, cameras, and stories. I truly believe that passion and discipline go hand in hand, and this felt like the right choice for me. Celebrations can always happen later, but the joy of being on set is something I deeply cherish,” said Saiee, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

The 23-year-old actress made her film debut with a brief appearance as Kushi Damle in the Marathi film Kaksparsh in 2012.

She did her first leading role as Khushi Chautala in the 2019 Hindi action-comedy Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. In 2020, she appeared in the music video for the song "Manjha", alongside Aayush Sharma.

In 2022, she made her Telugu film debut alongside Varun Tej in Ghani, which ended up being a commercial failure. She was next featured in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual biographical action film Major, a biopic of Sandeep Unnikrishnan in which she played the role of Isha Agarwal who is Unnikrishnan's love interest.

She next appeared in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay opposite Guru Randhawa. Saiee was last seen in the Telugu action drama Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi directed by Pradeep Chilukuri.The film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Srikanth and R. Sarathkumar.

It is a spiritual sequel of 1990 film Karthavyam with Vijayshanti reprised the same role in this movie as Kalyan Ram's mother.

